UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, January 2020

Highlights

• 207,751 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are still sheltered mainly in Mopti, Gao, Segou, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

• 9,902 under five severe acute malnutrition children were treated representing about 6 % of the 166,154 cases expected in 2020.

• UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 12,472 people (12,072 for temporary access and 400 for sustainable access) in January 2020 in Mopti, Gao, Kidal, Timbuktu and Taoudenit regions.

• In January UNICEF facilitated access to formal and non-formal education for 3,126 children of which 3,005 children received individual learning materials.

• As of 31rst January 2020, 116 children presumably associated with armed forces and armed groups have been identified by the child protection subcluster (51 by UNICEF partners), including 18 girls who have experienced sexual violence during their association.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation in the country is still extremely fragile and complex, characterised by the presence of non-state armed groups with an extension of insecurity along the borders in the Liptako Gourma countries (Burkina Faso and Niger), recurrent inter-communal conflicts, increased crimes, the presence of improvised explosive devices, violence, particularly in the northern and central regions, attacks against national and international armed forces as well as against humanitarian organizations. Although humanitarian access is a major challenge in Mali, there were encouraging signs of improvement in January 2020 following negotiation and community acceptance actions jointly conducted by UNICEF, OCHA UNDSS and other agencies. Four non-escorted missions were carried out in areas that had not been visited for long periods, notably in Ber, Goundam, Niafounké (Timbuktu region) as well as in Douentza and Djenné in the Mopti region.

The country counts 207,751 internally displaced persons (as of December 31, 2019) fleeing the insecurity and intercommunal conflicts, concentrated in the northern and central regions (Gao, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu).As of January 2020, 1,151 schools (against 1,113 in December 2019) were non functionning, affecting 345,300 children. A critical food insecurity is on-going in Mali that could affect the already severe nutritional crisis: based on the “cadre harmonisé” exercise conducted in November 2019, an estimated 1,117,000 persons will be affected by food insecurity between June and August 2020.