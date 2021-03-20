UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, 1 - 31 January 2021

Highlights

3,210 people including 1,733 children of Farabougou village, in the district of Niono, Segou region in central Mali, still under blockade by non-state armed groups since 6 October 2020.

54,210 people were provided with water (through water trucking), household water treatment and hygiene kits as part of the temporary response to emergencies in Bamako, Sikasso, Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

1,586 children (587 girls) were reached with psychosocial support services in Bamako district, Gao, Kidal, Ségou and Timbuktu regions.

11,497 Children acceded to formal and non-formal education through UNICEF’s implementing partners in Gao, Kidal and Menaka regions.

7,516 children aged 6 to 59 months (4,060 girls; 3,456 boys) with severe acute malnutrition were admitted for treatment.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 108.3 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of children caused by conflict or natural disasters while facilitating access to quality basic social services for crisis-affected populations in the north and centre of the country. As of 31rst January 2021, US$ 15,540,591 have been received in addition to the US$ 21,848,164 carry-forward for a total of US$ 37,388,755, representing 35.49 per cent of the total appeal. The HAC 2021 has a funding gap of 65 per cent, and far from covering the needs especially in the Health, Nutrition, WASH, and social inclusion, which remain the most underfunded sectors with respectively 6; 30;33 and 40 per cent of funds received.

The Governments of the USA (USAID- OFDA), Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, Austria Canada, USA (State), Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany and the United Kingdom (DFID), the Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the European Commission / ECHO, USAID/Food for Peace, Education Cannot Wait Fund, GAVI /The Vaccine Alliance Global have positively reacted and generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The socio-political and humanitarian situation of the country remained unchanged and continued to be complex, fragile and volatile. The political situation remains marked by efforts towards ensuring the full operationalization of the institutions of the transition in Mali and persistent tensions from various political actors leading to recurrent corporatist strikes.

Since the end of 2020, the humanitarian situation in the northern and central regions continues to be characterized by the presence of non-state armed groups with an extension of insecurity along the borders in the Liptako Gourma countries (Burkina Faso and Niger) and the Segou region, with recurrent intercommunal conflicts, the presence of improvised explosive devices and attacks against national and international armed forces as well as against humanitarian organizations.

Insecurity led to internal displacement of 346,864 people of which 61% are children and 56% of women, mostly located in the northern and central regions (Mopti, Gao, Segou Timbuktu and Menaka) as of 31rst January 2021 (CMP Mali January 2021).

From December 2020 to January 2021, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance countrywide remained high, 6.8 million including 3.5 million children. 1,2 million children were still identified with the need for protection. Conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect children’s rights and welfare and increase their vulnerability and protection risks. Insecurity in central and northern regions was accompanied by violations of the rights of individuals, particularly of children - victims of recruitment by armed groups and forces, gender-based violence and family separation. With the COVID-19 Pandemic and extended conflicts, the Nutrition Cluster revised the estimated number of children 6-59 month with severe acute malnutrition, from 166,000 to 188,000 nationwide (an increase of 13% compared to initial 2020 estimates).

Mali passed the second phase of the COVID-19 epidemic towards the end of January 2021. According to the National Covid-19 SitRep N°139 of 31 January 2021, the country has recorded 8,091 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 330 death (fatality rate 4.1 per cent) in 15 regions (out of 20) as well as in the district of Bamako.

In addition to insecurity in the central and northern regions, the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting the education sector with the closure of 1,344 schools since the beginning of 2020, affecting the right to education for 403,200 school children.

Furthermore, Mali is still facing a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) epidemic. As of January 2021, 39 cases were confirmed over the country.