UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, March – April 2018

Highlights

A total of 50,311 people are still displaced internally in April 2018 across the main regions of displacement Timbuktu, Gao, Menaka, and Segou, with an increase in new displacements registering an additional 1,484 IDPs in Mopti as a result of recent conflicts in the region.

Nutrition: As of April 2018, 29,194 severely acutely malnourished children, or 11% of the annual target of 274,146 children, benefited from the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) program. In addition, 30,491 children were screened for severe acute malnutrition across the country.

Health: As of end of April 2018 (epidemiological week 17), 812 cases of measles, were notified across the country. With UNICEF’s procurement support, the Ministry of health purchased 300,000 doses of vaccines.

WASH: By end of April 2018, 13,600 more people had access to permanent drinking water sources totalizing 50,600 people in 2018 benefiting from both temporary and permanent drinking water sources.

Child Protection: A total of 3,065 children benefited from child friendly and recreational spaces activities.

Education: Over 300,000 children have been deprived of an education due to 750 closed* schools as of April 2018.

Situation in Numbers

2,400,000 children out of

4,100,000 people affected

(HNO 2018)

868,000 children out of

1.5 million people to be reached in 2018

(UNICEF HAC 2018)

50,311 Internally displaced people

(OIM – 12 April 2018)

750 schools closed* as of April 2018

4,100,000 people food insecure in 2018

(Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018).

*’Schools closed’ refers to non-operational schools due to insecurity

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation remains complex and volatile. Patterns of internal population displacements, chiefly caused by armed and community conflicts, remain dynamic. As of April 2018, some 50,300 individuals (11,770 households) are still internally displaced across Timbuktu, Gao, Menaka, and Segou, the main regions of displacement. New displacements, with an additional 1,484 people were registered in Mopti as a result of recent conflicts in the region. In addition, over 137,700 Malian people have sought refuge in the neighbouring countries of Niger, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso (UNHCR Data Portal). Notwithstanding the over 64,000 refugee returnees reported by UNHCR as of March 2018; in many areas, conditions for a safe return such as security and access to essential services, have not been met.

Humanitarian needs increased up to 4.1 million people in need of food assistance in 2018, with projections for the lean season in June-August 2018 estimating that 795,000 people will be facing Crisis Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 and 20,000 people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). The expected cases of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) for 2018 will rise to the national level from 162,913 to 274,145, and the expected cases of MAM for 2018 will also increase from 470,000 to 582,000. This makes an increase of 229,000 malnourished children including 111,232 severe acute malnourished children under-5, 489,238 children from 6 to 59 months of moderate acute malnutrition and 45,245 pregnant and lactating women.

With regards to health situation, as of end of April 2018 (epidemiological week 17), 812 cases of measles, were notified across the country including 156 cases in the 5 Northern regions (Timbuktu, Taoudeni, Gao, Menaka, and Kidal) and 93 in the 2 centre regions Mopti and Segou. No deaths were reported.

The school year 2018-2019, has shown a rise in the number of schools closed (750 in April 2018, from 500 in May 2017). This increase albeit is due to a combination of insecurity in the affected regions, in addition to the already chronic challenges of the education system such as lack of teachers, lack of food canteens and poor infrastructures. The number of cases of children recruited by armed confclit seems also to be on the increase and this is partly due to the improvement of the monitoring and reporting mechanism, as well as an increased number of groups using children