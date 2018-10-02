UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, July - August 2018

Highlights

As of August 2018, the number of individuals still internally displaced across Mali increased to 75 351. Main regions of displacement are Timbuktu, Mopti, and Menaka.

As the rainy season unfolds, recent heavy rains, floods are affecting nearly 21,500 people mainly in Timbuktu, Kayes, Segou and Gao.

As the rainy season unfolds, recent heavy rains, floods are affecting nearly 21,500 people mainly in Timbuktu, Kayes, Segou and Gao. Nutrition: 72,41 under 5 children with SAM were admitted for treatment. Recent nutritional surveillance data was collected through last July SMART survey, nutritional screening coupled with chemoprophylaxis, and sentinel sites.

Health: As of 31 August, 1,225 suspected cases of measles were notified across the country since the beginning of the year. During the reporting period, 11,392 children under 5 were vaccinated against measles.

WASH: During the reporting period, an additional 5,200 people have gained access to permanent drinking water sources and 18,036 people affected by floods were assisted.

Child Protection: Between July and August, an additional 3,991 children benefited from psychosocial support services and 36 from temporary and reintegration services (CAAFAG and UASC).

Education: As of July, considering the 735 closed schools in the previous school year, UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of Education and partners, on strongly advocating for the reopening of closed schools for the coming school year 2018-2019.

Situation in numbers

31 August 2018

2,400,000 children out of 4,100,000 people affected

(HNO 2018)

568,900 children out of 651,508 people to be reached in 2018 (UNICEF Revised HAC 2018)

75,351 Internally displaced people

(OIM – June 2018)

735 schools closed* as of June 2018

4,100,000 people food insecure in 2018

(Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018).

UNICEF Appeal 2018

US$ 43.8 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation is still complex and volatile with dynamic patterns of internal population displacements, mainly caused by armed and community conflicts. As of August 2018, some 75 351 individuals (16,010 households) are still internally displaced across Timbuktu, Mopti, and Menaka, the main regions of displacement. New displacements continue to be reported due to inter- communal conflict, insecurity and clashes or the prospect of a possible clash between armed groups. In addition, over 139,800 Malian people have sought refuge, since 2012, in the neighbouring countries of Niger, Mauritania, and Burkina Faso. Humanitarian needs increased, as up to 4.1 million people are estimated to be in need of food assistance including 950,000 of them require protection assistance in 2018.

The protection situation has been deteriorating compared to the last report. This is due to persistent insecurity, intercommunity tensions and armed groups activities, which led to an increase of human rights violations including for children; displacement of populations; disruption of seasonal activities especially in the center / Mopti and slowing down socioeconomic activities. The country task force on monitoring and reporting on grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict verified 40 grave violations against children: sixteen children were killed and eight maimed in the Kidal, Mopti, Timbuktu regions; two children were separated from armed groups in the Gao and Mopti and are following a reintegration programme in Bamako and Gao. There were six cases of attacks and threats against schools and hospitals, among them once attack against school in Mopti by abduction followed by the killing of a school director in June, documented in July, five attacks against hospitals in Mopti and Timbuktu; and eight cases of denial of humanitarian access which were verified.

A report from the Chief of the Douentza Health district, in Mopti region, revealed a total of 204 cases diagnosed with acute malnutrition with micronutrients deficiency syndroms, including 29 deaths in 3 health zones located in the Mondoro Commune (Douna, Niagassadiou and Tiguila). Patients, mostly adults, are affected by acute malnutrition characterized by severe micronutrients deficiency, including in vitamin B1 (Thiamine) and C. In the backdrop, a Sahel wide food security and nutrition crisis is impacting up to 274,000 children at risk of severe malnutrition in Mali alone. Indeed, such level of malnutrition among adults is alarming revealing a catastrophic nutritional situation for children who are always the first age group in the population to suffer from malnutrition.

With the recent heavy rains, floodings are affecting nearly 21,500 people, mainly in Timbuktu, Kayes, Segou and Gao. WaSH Cluster partners are being mobilized to cover the gaps in water points disinfection, emergency latrines for IDPs and drainage.