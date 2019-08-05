UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, January-June 2019

Highlights

As of 30 June 2019, 147,861 people are internally displaced in Mali due to intercommunity and armed violence, mainly in the central regions.

From January to June, several deadly armed attacks occurred in many villages in Mopti Region, causing hundreds of causalities and wounded and leading to massive internal displacement of over 50,643 populations of whom 52% are below the age of 18 years1

In May, 876,805 children under 5 were vaccinated against measles in the northern and Mopti regions.

From January to June, 60,291 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in the 1,379 health facilities that provide treatment across the country.

As of June 2019, UNICEF had short-term emergency distribution of water and sanitation kits and sustainable water services to 94,530 people of whom (69,330 for temporary access and 25,200 for sustainable access in the regions).

From January to June 2019, UNICEF with its implementing partners provided to 65,573 children (29,854 girls – 35,719 boys) community psychosocial supports in the regions of Mopti, Tombouctou,

Kidal, Gao and the district of Bamako.

As of June 2109, UNICEF enabled 42,638 children to access formal schools as well as informal learning centers.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

30 June 2019

3,200,000People in need (Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

1,600,000 Children (<18) in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC 2019)

76,888 Internally displaced children (Commission of Population Movements (CMP)Report, 30 June 2019)

147,861 Internally displaced people (CMP Report, 30 June 2019)

920 schools closed as of June 2019 (Education Cluster dashboard – June 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019) US$ 41.9 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Following various violent incidents, the number IDPs increased from 61,404 in the first half of 2018 to 147,861 as at 30 June 2019 , the majority of which is hosted in the north and central regions. From January to June 30, 2019, the humanitarian situation worsened. The education situation continues to deteriorate with 920 schools closed – of which 64% in the Mopti region alone - compared with the 735 schools closed in June 2018. During the reported period, the nutrition situation has been marked by high prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition in Gao (15,2%) while in Timbuktu, the number reached ‘critical’ levels (15.7%) based on WHO’s standards. A significant deterioration of nutritional status of children under-five (6-59 months) has equally been noted in Mopti region, with 11,478 SAM cases admitted (55% of burden) due to insecurity and populations internal displacement.

In addition, children continued to be affected by violence and deteriorated security situation due to armed groups activities and the intensification of inter-community conflicts especially in the central region. Children are permanently victims of the consequence of this situation, including killing, psychosocial distress, family separation-unaccompanied and separated children, population movement, grave violations of children’s rights (234 incidents as of June 2019).