UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, January-February 2022

Highlights

7.5 million people (of which 5.1 million children) need humanitarian assistance in Mali as a result of the multidimensional crisis driven by the combined effects of insecurity, political instability, climate change and the COVID-19.

1,672 schools are closed in Mali for insecurity mostly in the central and northern regions, preventing 500,000 children from accessing education.

The COVID-19 outbreak affects all the 20 regions in Mali, with 30,381 confirmed cases by end February and 727 deaths.

As of 28 February 2022, UNICEF in collaboration with partners provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 27,209 people (7,061 for temporary access and 20,158 for sustainable access) in Kayes, Mopti and Kidal regions. 6,815 under five children were treated for severe acute malnutrition; 7,875 children (4 324 girls) from IDPs and host communities received psychosocial support in child friendly spaces in Bamako district, Gao, Menaka, Kidal, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu regions.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 119.3 million to respond to the humanitarian needs of children caused by conflict or natural disasters while facilitating access to quality basic social services for crisis-affected populations in the north and centre of the country. As of 28th of February 2022, US$ 6.8 million were received in addition to the US$ 26,6 million carry-forward for a total of US$ 33.4 million available, representing 28.05 per cent of the total appeal. The funding gap is US$ 85.8 million (72 per cent of the appeal), and far from covering the needs in several sectors including Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection and Education.

The Governments of the USA (USAID-OFDA), Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, Austria, Canada, USA (State), Switzerland (Swiss Agency for Development), Germany and the United Kingdom (DFID-FCDO), Japan, the Spanish, German and Norwegian Committees for UNICEF, UNICEF-China, SIDA, the European Commission/ECHO, USAID/Food for Peace, Education Cannot Wait Fund, GAVI/The Vaccine Alliance Global, the CERF have positively reacted and generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions receive.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Mali has been experiencing instability and conflict since the 2012 military coup and the occupation of the north by armed groups. The economic and diplomatic sanctions (closure of land and air borders; suspension of all commercial and financial transactions) adopted by the ECOWAS following the 2018 coup d’état and the prolongation of the transition are in application since January 2022.

The latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) report published by the National Directorate for Social Development (DNDS), reveals that the number of IDPs in Mali has fallen from 401,736 (CMP report of September 2021) to 350,110 in December 2021. Although more than 50,000 displaced persons have returned to their places of origin, the risk of spontaneous population movements persists following the activism of the non-state armed groups in several parts of the country.

Based on the January 2022 Integrated Phase Classification of Acute Malnutrition (IPC), 19 cercles and 3 IDPs sites are severely affected by nutritional insecurity (with 3 cercles in emergency phase). Between October 2021 and August 2022, around 1.2 million children under-five living in 51 of the country's 57 cercles and 6 communes of Bamako Capital District including IDP sites of four regions (Gao, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu) are threatened to be in urgent need of nutritional assistance. The number of people in need of nutrition assistance is estimated at 3.3 million, 2.2 million more than last year (2021). The November 2021 Harmonized Framework forecasts that nearly 2 million people (22% of the population) will be acutely food insecure during the lean season (June-August 2022).

The COVID-19 outbreak affects all the 20 regions in Mali, with 30,381 confirmed cases by end February and 727 deaths (death rate: 2.37%). Mali continues to record measles with 218 confirmed cases during the first month of 2022

As of 28th February 2022, 1,672 schools were closed due to insecurity mostly in the central and northern regions, preventing 500,000 children from accessing education. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the risk of girls and boys dropping out of school temporally or permanently. The effects of the pandemic have also exacerbated protection risks and threats, including gender-based violence, due to the risk of collapse of income-generating activities (IGAs) and business insertion.