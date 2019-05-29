UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, April 2019

Highlights

• As of 30 April 2019, more than 106,000 people are internally displaced in Mali due to intercommunity and armed conflict, mainly in the central regions.

• On 23 March 2019, a deadly armed attack occurred in the Village of Ogossagou (Bankass District, Mopti Region), causing several wounded (61), dead (157) and massive internal displacement of over 3,275 populations (of whom 1,895 are children: 958 girls and 947 boys). Some 128 patients including 18 children under five and 4 pregnant women, received appropriated care at the health facilities.

• A total of 17,726 under 5 children received measles vaccine in central and northern regions.

• From March to 30th April 2019, a total of 16,352 children aged from 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) across the country.

• As of April 2019, UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 19,632 people in the regions of Mopti, Gao, Timbuktu, Taoudenit and Menaka representing a total of 33,486 people.

• During the reporting, a total of 10,987 children (5,886 boys – 5,101 girls) affected by conflict received child protection services, including psychosocial support, interim and alternative care, family reunification and socioeconomic reintegration services.

• The highest ever number of schools (953) are closed for the month of April. This has affected an estimated 285,900 children, most of them from Mopti aggravated by the Ogossagou attack.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,200,000 People in need (Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019)

1,600,000 Children (<18) in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC 2019)

65,494 Internally displaced children (Commission of Population Movements Report, 14 February 2019)

106,164 Internally displaced people (CMP Report, 9 May 2019)

953 schools closed as of April 2019 (Education Cluster dashboard – April 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 41.9 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The number of internally displaced people registered remained high despite a relative decrease during the reporting period following various violent incidents, from 123, 574 individuals as of February 2019 to 106,164 individuals mainly in Ségou, Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu regions.

In March and April 2019, the humanitarian situation worsened. Road access in the north and central part of the country has become increasingly dangerous for humanitarian assistance missions. The education situation continues to deteriorate across the country with unprecedented number of schools closed. In addition, series of teachers’ strikes (to obtain more working conditions) since January deprive many children to access education all the country. As of April 2019, some 9532 schools were closed compared with the 826 schools closed in February 2019. Main reasons for closure relate to persistent insecurity, intercommunity tensions and armed groups activities in the regions of Koulikoro, Centre and North as well as pre-existing chronic education system shortfalls. The Mopti region alone accounts for more than half of these closed schools.

The nutritional situation has been marked by an increase in the number of children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) received in Mopti Region where the 2018 national nutritional survey (SMART) indicated a significant deterioration in nutritional status of children 6-59 months of age with 8.9% GAM 3rate compared to 5.6% recorded during the 2017 SMART survey. As of the April, the forecasted weekly target of 398(Severe acute malnutrition cases) was exceeded and reached 441 due to the deadly attack of Ogossagou village and its consequences on children, in Bankass District, Mopti Region.