UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 October 2019

Humanitarian action remains critical to support the affected population by the crisis despite the complex context of insecurity that continues to affect humanitarian access and aid delivery in the central and northern regions of the country.

UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 194,500 people (133,026 for temporary access and 61,474 for sustainable access) in the regions of Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu.

The country has 1,051 schools closed as of 31 October 2019 compared to 920 in June 2019 (Education Cluster). The Ministry of Education has put in place a new strategy to address this. 119 schools reopened.

117,119 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in health centers across the country, representing 62% of the yearly expected cases.

In October 2019, UNICEF provided 12,186 children affected by conflict with psychosocial support and other child protection services.

2,180,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (Mali HRP revised July 2019)

3,900,000 people in need (OCHA July 2019)

187,139 Internally displaced people (Commission of Movement of Populations Report, 19 October 2019)

1,051 Schools closed as of October 2019 (Education Cluster October 2019)

In 2019, UNICEF appeals for US$ 47 million to meet the humanitarian needs of childen in Mali to facilitate access to quality basic social services. Since the beginning of the year, the Governments of Denmark, Sweden, Czech Republic, Norwegian Committee, Luxembourg Committee,DFID, CERF, ECHO and USAID/Food for Peace have generously contributed to UNICEF Mali humanitarian response. UNICEF Mali wishes to express its deep gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. As at 31 October 2019, the the revised HAC 2019 still has a funding gap of 65 percent. This gap will not permit to 150,000 children accessing adequate formal and non-formal education.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The complex and volatile humanitarian situation of Mali continues to deteriorate due to the presence of armed groups and recurrent inter-community conflicts. The humanitarian situation continues to be marked by increased crime, the presence of improvised explosive devices, violence, particularly in the northern and central regions, attacks against national and international armed forces resulting in a significant increase of IDPs,187,139 as of October compared to 171 437 people at the end of September 2019. The majority of those IDPs is hosted in the north and central regions (Gao Timbuktu Mopti and Segou). During the reporting period, 1,051 schools are closed of which 598 in the Mopti region. In October 2019, 113 violations of child rights grave violations were documented of which 20 allegations have been reported in Mopti and Timbuktu regions.The rise in numbers of allegations of threats and attacks against schools and teachers was particularly worrisome.