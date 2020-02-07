UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 December 2019

Reporting Period: 1 January - 31 December 2019

Highlights

• As of 31 December 2019, 201,429 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reported in the country, mainly located in Mopti, Gao, Segou, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

• In 2019, UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 224,295 people (158,021 for temporary access and 66,274 for sustainable access) of which 16,425 in December 2019 in Segou, Mopti,

Gao, Menaka and Timbuktu regions.

• 135,652 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in health centers across the country from January to December 31, 2019.

• In 2019, UNICEF provided 121,900 children affected by conflict with psychosocial support and other child protection services, of which 7,778 were reached in December 2019.

• The number of allegations of recruitment and use by armed groups have considerably increased (119 cases only in December)

• From October to December, a total of 218 schools were reopened (120 in Mopti region) of which 62 in December. In 2019, 71,274 crises-affected children received learning material through UNICEF΄s support.