UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 August 2019

Highlights

• Due to unprecedented humanitarian emergency in the Sahel Region, the level 2 (L2) emergency for Mali has been activated on August,1, 2019.

• The number of internal displaced people (IDP) is still on the rise. As of August 8th , 2019, 168,515 people are internally displaced in Mali due to inter-community and armed conflicts, mainly in the central region.

• Heavy rains and floods have affected nearly 78,000 people, mainly in the regions of Timbuktu, Gao, Segou, Koulikoro, Mopti and Sikasso.

• From January to August, 84,061 children with severe acute malnutrition were treated whom 23,770 were admitted during the reporting period.

• As of August 2019, UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 179,014 people in the regions of Mopti and Gao.

• During the reporting period, UNICEF provided 25,341 children affected by conflict with psychosocial support and other child protection services, in the regions of Mopti, Timbuktu, Kidal, Gao and Bamako district.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation is still complex and volatile mainly caused by armed conflict and inter-community clashes in central and northern regions. The number of IDPs has increased from 147,861 people on 30 June 2019 to 168,515 as of 8 August with the majority in Mopti and Segou regions. Of the 81,338 people at risk of flooding, 78,115 people have already been affected. Stronger precipitations are expected in the coming weeks while the level of Niger river may rise as waters will be released from dams of Guinea and Mali.

920 schools remained closed at the end of the school year of which 598 in the Mopti region affecting 276,000 children. A total of 650,000 people is expected to be at risk of severe food insecurity and livelihood compared to 416,000 initially, which could result in more cases of acute malnutrition than initially anticipated and as reflected in the revised version of the 2019 HRP. From July to August, a total of 195 allegations of child rights grave violations incidents have been reported, compared to 234 as of-June 2019. During its July visit in Mali, the SRSG CAAC expressed concern over the situation and advocated for enhancing efforts and actions to prevent and end violations against children.