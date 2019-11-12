UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 September 2019

Highlights

• The growing context of insecurity continues to affect humanitarian access and aid delivery in the central and northern regions of the country. Nevertheless, humanitarian action remains the key support mechanism to the population.

• The number of internally displaced people (IDP) is still on the rise. 171,437people are internally displaced in Mali due to intercommunity, armed conflicts and violence, mainly in the central region.1

• UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 187,918 people (128,454 for temporary access and 59,464 for sustainable access) in the regions of Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu.

• 96,773 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in health centers across the country, representing nearly 51% of the cases expected of the year.

• In 2019, UNICEF provided 102,902 children affected by conflict with psychosocial support and other child protection services of which 11,988 children in September 2019.

• UNICEF received funding from the Underfunded Emergencies window of the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to implement Education, Protection and Nutrition projects.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,900,000 People in need (Humanitarian Reponses Plan revised - HRP; July 2019)

2,180,000 Children (<18) in need of humanitarian assistance (Mali HRP revised July 2019)

171,437 Internally displaced people (Commission of Movement of Populations Report, 19 September 2019)

89,147 Internally displaced children (Commission of Movement of Populations Report, 19 September 2019)

920 schools closed as of September 2019 (Education Cluster dashboard – September 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The complex and volatile humanitarian situation of Mali continues to deteriorate due to the presence of armed groups and recurrent inter-community conflicts. The humanitarian situation has worsened marked by increased crime, the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), violence, people kidnapping, particularly in the northern and central regions, resulting in a significant increase of IDPs, from 168,515 in august 2019 to 171 437 people as of 30 September 2019. The majority of those IDPs is hosted in the north and central regions (Gao Timbuktu Mopti and Segou). Due to heavy rains and overflowing rivers, more than 78,000 people were affected by the floods over 81,338 people at risk of flooding4, mainly in the localities of the regions of Timbuktu, Gao, Segou, Koulikoro, Mopti and Sikasso.

During the reporting period, 920 schools remained closed of which 598 in the Mopti region. The nutrition situation continued to be precarious and worrying because of the insecurity and the rainy season with the floods. According to the Food security and nutrition cluster and based on the July revised HRP, 650,000 people are expected to be at risk of severe food insecurity and livelihood5, 190,000 are expected to be severe acute malnutrition cases, more than the initially anticipated needs (160,000). In September 2019, 29 allegations were added to the 195 allegations of child rights grave violations incidents verified and reported in August 2019.