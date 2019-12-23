23 Dec 2019

UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 November 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (480.84 KB)

Reporting Period: 1-30 November 2019

Highlights

• As of November 2019, the number of people still internally displaced across Mali increased to 199,385, the majority of which are hosted in Mopti, Gao, Segou, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

• UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 207,870 people (144,396 for temporary access and 63,474 for sustainable access), of which 13,370 were in November 2019 in Segou, Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu regions.

• 128,956 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in health centers across the country from January to November 30, 2019.

• In 2019, UNICEF provided 117,309 children affected by conflict with psychosocial support and other child protection services, of which 1,385 were reached in November 2019.

• A total of 156 schools have been reopened, including 120 in Mopti thanks to cooperation between UNICEF and its implementing partners from October to November 30, 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.