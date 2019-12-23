UNICEF Mali Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 November 2019

Reporting Period: 1-30 November 2019

Highlights

• As of November 2019, the number of people still internally displaced across Mali increased to 199,385, the majority of which are hosted in Mopti, Gao, Segou, Timbuktu and Menaka regions.

• UNICEF provided short term emergency distribution of household water treatment and hygiene kits as well as sustainable water supply services to 207,870 people (144,396 for temporary access and 63,474 for sustainable access), of which 13,370 were in November 2019 in Segou, Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu regions.

• 128,956 children aged 6 to 59 months were treated for severe acute malnutrition in health centers across the country from January to November 30, 2019.

• In 2019, UNICEF provided 117,309 children affected by conflict with psychosocial support and other child protection services, of which 1,385 were reached in November 2019.

• A total of 156 schools have been reopened, including 120 in Mopti thanks to cooperation between UNICEF and its implementing partners from October to November 30, 2019.