Mali
UNICEF Mali COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 Reporting period 1st - 30 November 2020
Attachments
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
Mali is facing the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic since the last two weeks of November; over this period, cases have been on a sharp rise impacting already overstretched health structures and depleting rapidly available stocks of supplies and equipment. 4,688 cases reported; 152 deaths (lethality of 3.2 per cent).
The most affected region is Bamako (57.7 per cent of the total confirmed cases) followed by the regions of Timbuktu (12.4 per cent), Koulikoro (9.5 per cent) and Kayes (9.2 per cent)
After a 2019-2020 school year disrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic and teacher’s strike, the new year will start on January 4, 2021.