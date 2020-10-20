UNICEF Mali COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7, 1 - 30 September 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

• 3,086 cases reported; 130 deaths (lethality of 4,2 per cent).

• The most affected region is Bamako (49.6 per cent of the total confirmed cases) followed by the regions of Timbuktu (18.5 per cent) Mopti (8.3 per cent) and Koulikoro (8.3 per cent)

• The schools were opened on 14 September 2020 with the DEF (Diplome d’Etude Fondamentale) and the BAC (Bacalauréat) exams scheduled for 12 October 2020 and 19 October 2020 respectively.

• Land and air borders with member’s countries of ECOWAS remained closed in September consecutively to the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS following the August 18 military coup d’état.