UNICEF Mali COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6: 1-31 August 2020
Highlights
2,773 cases reported; 126 deaths (lethality of 4,5 per cent).
The most affected region is Bamako (49,2 per cent of the total confirmed cases) followed by the regions of Timbuktu (20,6 per cent) Mopti (9.1 per cent) and Koulikoro (7.6 per cent) Teachers in public schools are still one strike. The DEF (Diplome d’Etude Fondamentale) and BAC (Bacalauréat) exams scheduled for September have been postponed to a later date.
Land and air borders were closed with member’s countries of ECOWAS; a sanction imposed by ECOWAS following the seizure of power by the Malian military forces on 18 august 2020.