UNICEF Mali COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6: 1-31 August 2020

The most affected region is Bamako (49,2 per cent of the total confirmed cases) followed by the regions of Timbuktu (20,6 per cent) Mopti (9.1 per cent) and Koulikoro (7.6 per cent) Teachers in public schools are still one strike. The DEF (Diplome d’Etude Fondamentale) and BAC (Bacalauréat) exams scheduled for September have been postponed to a later date.