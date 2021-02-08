Mali
UNICEF Mali COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10 Reporting period 1st - 31 December 2020
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
7,090 cases reported by end December 2020; 271 deaths (lethality of 3.82 per cent).
The most affected region is Bamako (63.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases) followed by the regions of Koulikoro (11.9 per cent), Timbuktu (8 per cent), and Kayes (7 per cent). The highest number of cases and deaths has been recorded in December (2,402 cases and 119 deaths) since the start of the epidemic.
COVAX facility: 9,4 million doses of the vaccine Astra Zeneca ordered to vaccinate 4,2 million people (20% of the country’s population). Budget for the operation is $US78 million of which $US44,3 million are available; gap is $US 33,7 million.