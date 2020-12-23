UNICEF Mali COVID-19 Situation Report No. 08 Reporting period 1st -31 October 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

3,565 cases reported; 136 deaths (lethality of 3.8 per cent).

The most affected region is Bamako (51.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases) followed by the regions of Timbuktu (16.1 per cent), Kayes (9.5per cent) and Koulikoro (8.7 per cent)

ECOWAS has lifted the sanctions against Mali following the seizure of power by the Malian military forces on 18 August:

Land and air borders with member’s countries of ECOWAS were reopened after the establishment of the transitional government.