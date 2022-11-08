UNHCR Regional Update: Mixed Movements in West and Central Africa, July - September 2022

West and Central Africa is a region of origin, transit and destination of mixed movements, in which persons are moving together for different reasons, but using the same routes and facing similar protection risks.

In this context, UNHCR seeks to reinforce access to protection along the routes for refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless people on the move, as well as enhance pathways to solutions for these populations as a meaningful alternative to risky onward movements.

This update provides a brief overview of key mixed movements trends identified in West and Central Africa and response by UNHCR and partners to protection risks associated to mixed flows.