UNHCR Regional Update: Mixed Movements in West and Central Africa, January-March 2022

This update provides a brief overview of trends and programming by UNHCR and partners in West and Central Africa in relation to mixed movements. Covering the period from January to March 2022, this issue includes contributions from Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon, The Gambia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

Mixed movements refer to situations in which individuals are moving together using the same routes and means of transportation, but for different reasons. Find out more in UNHCR’s 10-Point Plan in Action on Refugee Protection and Mixed Movements available online