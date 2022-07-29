UNHCR Regional Update: Mixed Movements in West and Central Africa, April - June 2022

This update provides a brief overview of key mixed movements trends reported in West and Central Africa and response by UNHCR and partners to protection risks associated to mixed flows. Covering the period from April to June 2022, this issue includes contributions from Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon, The Gambia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

Mixed movements refer to situations in which individuals are moving together using the same routes and means of transportation, but for different reasons. Find out more in UNHCR’s 10-Point Plan in Action on Refugee Protection and Mixed Movements available online.