UNHCR Mali Factsheet - May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

966 Protection incidents

606 Persons on the move identified in mixed flows

36 cases of GBV recorded and received psychosocial support

144 households received non-food items (NFIs)

PROTECTION CLUSTER.

The analysis of the protection situation for May 2022, presented at the monthly meeting of the Protection Cluster, indicated 966 violations recorded by the monitoring system in May, against 607 violations in April 2022. A significant increase of 359 cases of human rights violations. This increase in violations can be seen in all categories, particularly in that of forced population movements, which rose from 15 protection incidents in April to 225 in May.

In anticipation of the UN Security Council Informal Expert Group Meeting on the protection of civilians, which will focus on Mali, the Protection Cluster submitted its analysis and recommendations on the protection of civilians. In addition, the Cluster provided an update during a bilateral meeting with the Senior Panel Coordinator and one of its members.

On 31 May, the Protection Cluster Coordination and its areas of responsibility met with the Director General of ECHO in Mali with the ECHO regional gender expert based in Dakar who was visiting Mali. During the meeting, the Protection Cluster presented the protection situation in Mali, the actions undertaken by the Protection Cluster in particular with state structures and national NGOs for the sustainability of actions and the challenges of each areas of responsibility.

Discussions also revolved around building the capacity of protection actors to improve rapid protection assessments, working with the RRM to integrate protection into their assessments, and funding protection.