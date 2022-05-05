UNHCR Mali Factsheet - January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

525

Documented Protection incidents

43

Persons on the move identified in mixed flows

7,900 mosquito nets distributed to IDPs

221 households (108 refugees and 113 IDPs received cash transfers

PROTECTION CLUSTER

The protection analysis for the reporting period highlighted an increase of the protection incidents with 525 protection violations recorded in January, against 373 violations in December 2021. The violations to the right of property remain the highest incidents (49%). The violations to individual's physical and psychological integrity remain important with 25% of the incidents recorded.

In its latest report, the DTM reported a 13% decrease of IDPs, notably in the Gao region (401 736 individuals in September 2021 against 350 110 in December 2021). Discussions took place to better understand the counting and how information is collected to adequately mobilize actors in areas of return and better assess risks in these areas especially those of new displacements where the situation is still volatile.

On 12 January, Protection Cluster’s coordination was actively engaged in discussions on the impact of the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS against Mali. The Protection Cluster mobilized all its working groups for their contributions to the analysis. Some cross-cutting issues emerged in all the contributions such as the increase of risks of coping mechanisms that might increase protection risks (transactional and survival sex, child exploitation, forced labor, recruitment in armed groups, increase of irregular movements exposing to risks of trafficking and aggravated smuggling), restrictions affecting humanitarian actors, like issues of visa and challenges in the circulation of goods to deliver, delays in adopting the necessary laws/policies (notably the domestication of the Kampala Convention) that are being discussed and that could impact IDPs and refugees.