UNHCR Mali Factsheet - February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

410 Documented protection incidents

350 Persons on the move identified in mixed flows

2,000 Households provided with non-food items (NFIs) in 2021

455 Households provided with shelter assistance, in 2021

MAIN ACTIVITIES

Protection Cluster

According to the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, released in February, the Protection Cluster is targeting three million people out of the 3.5 million people in need of protection in Mali. The requested amount is $73 million, for 52 protection projects or 13% of the 2021 HRP total budget for Mali.

The Protection Cluster launched a localization initiative, aiming to support local partners to be more integrated within the humanitarian system and particularly within the Protection Cluster’s framework. Following consultations with the Protection Cluster’s members and other stakeholders, a guidance note was drafted, which provides an inventory of the locations within Mali’s Protection Cluster as well, to be applied throughout the year.