UNHCR Mali Factsheet - December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

373 Documented protection incidents

1,762 Persons on the move identified in mixed flows

5,111 Households provided with NFI kits in 2021

246 Refugees (91 women & 155 men) were vaccinated against COVID 19

MAIN ACTIVITIES

PROTECTION CLUSTER

The protection situation analysis for December indicated that 373 protection incidents were recorded by the monitoring system, compared to 531 in November. This indicates a significant drop in human rights’ violations recorded at the end of the year in general, with the exception of violations of the right to life, where the greatest number was recorded in the last quarter, with 61 incidents in December, compared to 31 in October and 23 in November. From January to December 2021, 6,412 violations were recorded, of which 1,152 were against women, 376 against girls, 4,537 against men and 339 against boys. Men remain the most affected by the reported violations. The region that recorded the highest number of these violations remains Mopti with 50%, followed by Timbuktu 17% and Gao 16%.

From 6 to 9 December, the Cluster’s coordination, the UNHCR’s Protection and the CCCM Coordinator provided training on the various aspects of protection, to 17 staff (including seven women) from the National Directorate of Social Development (DNDS) in charge of managing IDP sites. The topics covered during the training included: community-based protection, community mobilization, transversal protection, accountability to affected populations, protection against sexual exploitation and abuse, basic principles of child protection, UNHCR's mandate, the role of the Protection Cluster in the humanitarian architecture, etc. At the end of the training, it was recommended to consider continuous training of agents at national and local level to facilitate a better understanding of the principles and the implementation of appropriate responses. The training was also an opportunity to encourage staff to use the tools developed by the Cluster, such as the 5W, in order to better coordinate with operational actors in the different regions and to strengthen cooperation with regional clusters and the National Cluster.