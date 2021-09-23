UNHCR Mali Factsheet - August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

1,237 Documented protection incidents in June.

1,116 Persons on the move identified in mixed flows.

2,672 Households provided with Non-Food-Item (NFI) kits in 2021.

48 Urban refugees were informed on professional and academic opportunities

MAIN ACTIVITIES

Protection Cluster

The August protection situation analysis, presented at the Cluster Protection's monthly meeting on 8 September, states 456 protection incidents recorded by the monitoring system. Men continue to be the most affected by those violations, and the Mopti region continues to have the highest number of violations, accounting for 46% of the total, with most of the incidents in Bandiagara commune, because of the multiple attacks on villages. As a reminder, the Protection Monitoring system recorded 1,237 incidents in June, which represented the highest level since the introduction of the protection monitoring system in Mali.