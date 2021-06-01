UN peacekeepers repel complex attack in Aguelhok

Bamako, 1 June 2021 – MINUSMA peacekeepers repelled successfully an attack this morning on the UN camp in Kidal region. The response of the peacekeepers forced the unidentified attackers to flee the camp located in Aguelhok.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Mali, El-Ghassim Wane, condemned in the strongest terms the attack, the last of a series of offensives against peacekeepers in the region recently.

El-Ghassim Wane reaffirmed “the determination of MINUSMA to carry out its mandate to support the securing and stabilization of Mali.”

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General urged "the people of Aguelhok not to give in to the manipulations of those who seek to undermine peace and reconciliation efforts.”

MINUSMA, he reiterated, “will continue the constructive dialogue with the people of Aguelhok to find solutions to their concerns.”