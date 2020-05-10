UAE Sends Medical Aid to Mali Fight Against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing six metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Mali to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Yousef Saif Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Mali, said, "Mali is an important partner to the UAE in efforts to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 throughout Africa. Today’s delivery of medical aid to Mali will help protect medical workers who are leading the campaign against the virus’ spread."

"The UAE stands with Mali in this difficult moment and is confident that the world can overcome this crisis through cooperation on all fronts," Al Ali added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 473 metric tons of aid to over 43 countries, supporting nearly 473,000 medical professionals in the process.