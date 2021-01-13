Timbuktu region: The Blue Helmets repel attackers during a complex attack on the Douentza - Timbuktu axis

Bamako, 13 January 2021 - A MINUSMA company hit improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during a security operation today, 13 January, before coming under fire from unidentified armed men.

The incident occurred about 20 km north of Bambara-Maoudé locality, on the Douentza-Timbuktu axis, Timbuktu region. The robust response of the Peacekeepers drove the attackers away.

However, preliminary reports indicate that as a result of this attack, 3 peacekeepers died and 6 others were injured.

MINUSMA immediately organized the aerial medical evacuations.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of MINUSMA, Mr. Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF "strongly condemns this new attack against the Peacekeepers, who put their lives at risk daily in the service of peace and stability in Mali".

"At a time when all efforts are being mobilized to get Mali out of the rut, I strongly deplore the resurgence of these attacks against national and international forces and against civilian populations.

Despite this difficult and unpredictable environment, MINUSMA will spare no effort to carry out its mandate in all its areas of deployment," he stressed.

Mr. ANNADIF saluted with deep sadness the memory of this Peacekeeper who died in the service of peace. His thoughts are with his family and his brothers in arms. He also wished the wounded a speedy and full recovery.