Threat Assessment Main Supply Routes, March 2018

Introduction

This Security Assessment (SA) for the Main Supply Routes (MSRs) in MALI is provided to facilitate the planning and preparation process for mainly logistic movements of MINUSMA elements, contractors and partners as well as to provide input for the emplacement of appropriate security measures for movements through different areas in Mali. This assessment takes into account both the number of incidents as the qualitative security assessments created by U2, the Sector HQ, the C-IED cell in the FHQ and other sources. This SA is not intended to specify the number or types of vehicles included in a framework operation. Furthermore, please note the recommendations are only recommendations and should be read as such.