07 Mar 2018

Threat Assessment Main Supply Routes, March 2018

Report
from UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali
Published on 06 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (320.68 KB)

Introduction

This Security Assessment (SA) for the Main Supply Routes (MSRs) in MALI is provided to facilitate the planning and preparation process for mainly logistic movements of MINUSMA elements, contractors and partners as well as to provide input for the emplacement of appropriate security measures for movements through different areas in Mali. This assessment takes into account both the number of incidents as the qualitative security assessments created by U2, the Sector HQ, the C-IED cell in the FHQ and other sources. This SA is not intended to specify the number or types of vehicles included in a framework operation. Furthermore, please note the recommendations are only recommendations and should be read as such.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.