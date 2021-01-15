Tessalit: a peacekeeper dies following a mine explosion

Bamako, 15 January 2021 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of MINUSMA, Mr. Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, has learned with dismay of the Improvised Explosive Device attack (IED/mine) perpetrated against a MINUSMA’s tanker truck, which was part of a logistics convoy, today at about 3pm in the vicinity of Tessalit, in the Kidal region.

Following the explosion, two Peacekeepers were seriously injured. One of them unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during his medical evacuation. The second is currently receiving appropriate care.

While securing the site, another explosive device was detected and neutralized in the vicinity of the explosion spot.

The SRSG strongly condemns such acts, which are intended to paralyze MINUSMA’s operations on the ground and indiscriminately affect UN personnel, partners, or innocent civilians.

The SRSG pays tribute to this soldier who died for peace in Mali in the fulfillment of his mission.

He extends his condolences to his government and family, his relatives and brothers in arms, and assures them of his full support in this painful ordeal.

He also wishes a prompt and full recovery to the wounded Peacekeeper.

