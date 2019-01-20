20 Jan 2019

Ten UN peacekeepers killed in a terrorist attack in northern Mali

Report
from UN News Service
Published on 20 Jan 2019 View Original
© MINUSMA/Harandane Dicko
The Guinean contingent of MINUSMA which is based in Kidal in the extreme north of Mali, ensures the security of the camp, conducts mine action activities and also ensures the safety of the civilian population.
© MINUSMA/Harandane Dicko

Ten ‘blue helmets’ from the United Nations Stabilization Mission In Mali (MINUSMA) were killed on Sunday following a complex terrorist attack against the mission’s camp in Aguelhok, in the Kidal region, northern Mali.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, strongly condemned the deadly attack which killed ten peacekeepers from Chad and injured at least 25 others.

“MINUSMA forces responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed,” a statement issued by his Spokesperson read.

The Secretary-General conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to the Government of Chad, and the families and loved ones of the deceased”, and wished a swift recovery to the injured, paying tribute to the dedication and courage of the men and women serving in MINUSMA “at great personal risk and sacrifice”.

A proliferation of armed groups fighting government forces and their allies in the centre and northern areas of Mali following a failed coup six years ago, have made MINUSMA the most dangerous mission to serve in as a UN ‘blue helmet’.

Mr. Guterres called on the Malian authorities, as well as the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement, to “spare no effort” in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible.

Recalling that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, he reaffirmed that “such acts will not diminish the resolve of the United Nations to continue supporting the people and Government of Mali in their efforts to build peace and stability in the country.”

The head of the mission, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, strongly condemned the attack as well. “This complex and cowardly attack shows how determined terrorists are to sow chaos,” he said. “This requires a robust, immediate and coordinated response from all the forces to destroy the threat of terrorism in the Sahel.”

“Working closely with its partners, MINUSMA will remain proactive and will not let this barbaric act go unpunished,” he stated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.