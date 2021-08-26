TİKA Supports Healthcare in Mali

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Goodness and Health Association, and Muslim Hands performed health screenings as part of the “Mali Health Action” in Bamako, Mali.

In addition to the health screenings performed in Bamako from July 30 to August 5, 2021, the project included primary care services and training activities.

A total of 1950 people were offered outpatient care services, and dozens of children were circumcised at the Faladié, Senue, and Subulinku refugee camps and the Muslim Hands Orphans’ School.

1287 people were diagnosed with 27 different medical conditions during the examinations carried out as part of the services including public health training.