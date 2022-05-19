Summary note: Cropland change analysis in hard-to-access areas due to insecurity in 2021 in Mali

CONTEXT

Mali has been experiencing a security crisis due to conflicts between armed groups and inter- and intra-community tensions in the north since 2012, which spread to the center of the country in 2018 and gradually to other regions. Insecurity has spread in the regions of Timbuktu, Kidal, Gao Mopti, and Ségou. Recently, it has continued to further spread to the rest of the country, particularly in the northern parts of the regions of Kayes, Koulikoro and Sikasso.

The civilian population continues to pay the highest price, through attacks on villages, killings, fires, the planting of explosive devices, abductions, the destruction of fields and granaries, and the theft of livestock.... These different forms of violence have a negative impact on food security through the degradation of household livelihoods, displacement of populations and severe disruption of socioeconomic activities. Movement restrictions are imposed to people and goods, including the inability to access farms and markets.

To better understand the impact of insecurity on cropland dynamics, the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development (MDR) and the involvement of technical services and partners: AGIR Cell, CPS/SDR, DNA, DRA (Gao, Timbuktu, Mopti and Segou), INSTAT, IGM, DNGR, Mali-Météo, USSGB, IER, GIZ, IPRODI have undertaken in October 2021 the analysis based on satellite images to observe and detect the dynamics of agricultural surfaces. Indeed, satellite imagery has proven to be an effective and innovative tool to obtain information in these difficult-to-access areas.

By detecting the physical impacts of the conflict, such as the reduction, disappearance and/or increase of crops, this analysis provides a overview of the situation at the end of the 2021 agricultural season, and enables to identify the most affected and vulnerable areas in Mali.

OBJECTIVES

This analysis provides information to the Government and all partners, thus contributing to:

Food security analysis: a contributing factor of the Harmonised Framework, at the November 2021 and March 2022 sessions,

Humanitarian response: a tool to inform the geographical targeting of the most affected areas and the most vulnerable populations,

Advocacy: by providing tangible evidence of the impact of the conflict on agriculture in these hardto-reach areas (even inaccessible in some cases), share the assessments of technical services and partners with regard to the tool and its use, and provide perspectives.

KEY MESSAGES