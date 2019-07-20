Success! Identifying and supporting infants under 6 months to help prevent acute malnutrition: Action Against Hunger Spain

Routine screening for acute malnutrition is traditionally reserved for children aged 6-59 months. Infants under 6 months of age are often excluded from nutrition surveys and programmes because it is assumed that these children are exclusively breastfed and are therefore rarely malnourished.

However, in nutritional recovery units in the region of Kayes in Mali, 3% of children are infants under 6 months and 39% are between 6 and 9 months old. Moreover, it is likely these figures are underestimated given the lack of routine early diagnosis in children under 6 months.

In order to better assess and understand the magnitude of the problem, Action Against Hunger Spain has developed a partnership with the National Directorate of Health, the Health District Executive Teams, and the National Institute for Research in Public Health in Mali.

A total of 31 health professionals (DTC, vaccinators, nutrition staff and nurses) and 24 of Action Against Hunger’s nutrition staff were trained on the Community Management of At-Risk Mothers and Infants (C-MAMI) tool between July and September 2018. The training materials and support tools, for example new WHO growth charts, vulnerability scorecards, and registration and management sheets, were made available to Community Health Centres in the project’s intervention areas.

Active case-finding was a key component of the intervention. For that purpose 187 community actors (community health workers and GSAN members) were trained on screening and referral of children under 6 months of age following the research protocol in the project intervention areas.

During the duration of the project 217 children under 6 months of age were screened by community health workers and GSANs using Shakir strips (bands that wrap around infants arms to detect malnutrition). Among those, 54 mother / infant couples were supported according to the C-MAMI approach.

The project required a series of steps to be successful, including training, distribution of supporting tools, and active finding of newborns. The training of the different actors in the implementation of the C-MAMI approach was key to help them understand the new tool and facilitated the identification and management of registered cases. Supervision activities also contributed to the quality improvement of the management of the mother/infant couples enrolled in the programme. On top of that, the replication and distribution of supporting documents facilitated the collection of data and contributed to the establishment of sources of verification for vulnerability assessment and programme enrolment. Finally, the monitoring of new live births made it possible to orient screening activities in the villages.

This approach has improved the understanding of health personnel about the care of malnourished children under 6 months without complications or at risk of malnutrition. It has proven that outpatient management of these cases through the C-MAMI tool can be successful and viable. Furthermore, the participation of GSAN in the screening and referral of these children allowed the integration of this approach in the current Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices, and made it possible to set up breastfeeding counselling support for lactating women.

In the future, Action Against Hunger plans to continue to carry out joint supervisions with the local health authorities to assess the quality of child care practices, the recovery of nutritional status and the evaluation of the causes of defaulting.

Action Against Hunger with the Ministry of Health of Mali will develop and validate a methodological approach adapted to the context to scale up the intervention.