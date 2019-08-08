Statement by the President of the Security Council (S/PRST/2019/7)

At the 8592nd meeting of the Security Council, held on 7 August 2019, in connection with the Council’s consideration of the item entitled “Peace consolidation in West Africa”, the President of the Security Council made the following statement on behalf of the Council:

“The Security Council welcomes the report of the Secretary-General on the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and the briefing on 24 July 2019 by the Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

“The Security Council recalls its resolutions 2480 (2019), 2423 (2018), 2391 (2017), 2359 (2017), 2349 (2017) and 2320 (2016), as well as its presidential statements S/PRST/2017/2, S/PRST/2017/10, S/PRST/2018/3 and S/PRST/2018/16.

“The Security Council expresses full support to the Special Representative, in carrying out his mandate, and ongoing activities undertaken by UNOWAS. The Security Council notes the increased demands on UNOWAS, including in Guinea-Bissau, post-transition countries and joint work with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union Mission for Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL), and in that regard continues to underline the need for more support and adequate resources to UNOWAS.

“The Security Council welcomes the ongoing cooperation between UNOWAS and the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA) towards supporting the implementation of the Lomé Declaration of 30 July 2018 and in addressing cross-regional threats to peace and security in West and Central Africa and the Sahel, including on early warning systems and in this regard, calls for cooperation between ECOWAS-ECCAS/UNOWAS-UNOCA in relation to maritime crime, organised crime and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The Security Council welcomes the decision of the Secretary General to conduct a strategic review regarding the scope of UNOWAS’ mandate and activities, stresses the need for its independent nature and invites the Secretary General to present to the Council its recommendations as well as his observations on these recommendations, including on potential areas of improvement or new or refocused priorities, including on Counter Terrorism, effects of climate change on security, intercommunal violence as part of a broad prevention and sustaining peace agenda, and present these by 15 November 2019, in order to usefully inform the Council’s discussions on the renewal of the Mission’s mandate which will expire on 31 December 2019.