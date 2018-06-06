Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union on Mali

Addis Ababa, 3 June 2018: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, regrets the incidents that occurred during the demonstration organised by the opposition in Bamako, on 2 June 2018. He wishes speedy recovery to those who were injured in the course of those incidents.

The Chairperson of the Commission appeals to the Malian political actors to exercise restraint and to refrain from any act likely to heighten tension and to induce a greater political polarisation. It is important that all the Malian political leaders endeavour to ensure the organisation of the presidential election, scheduled for July 2018, in the required conditions of peace, security and transparency, so that it contributes to ending the crisis in Mali.