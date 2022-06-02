Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on Mali (1 June 2022)

New York

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack perpetrated against a logistics convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), on 1 June in the vicinity of Kidal town. A peacekeeper from Jordan was killed and three others were injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the Kingdom and people of Jordan. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the determination of the United Nations to support the people of Mali in their quest for peace and security.