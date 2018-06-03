03 Jun 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Mali, 02 June 2018

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General is following with concern developments in Mali and the violent clashes sparked by the holding of demonstrations by opposition parties today in Bamako.

He calls for calm and restraint by all parties, and urges political actors and the civil society to favour dialogue in order to maintain an environment conducive to the holding of credible and transparent elections. The United Nations stands ready to support a peaceful resolution of the parties’ grievances.

The Secretary-General was encouraged during his recent visit to Mali by the progress registered in the implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation. He wishes for this positive dynamic to continue with the holding of elections in a peaceful climate.

The Secretary-General regrets the Government-imposed ban on the demonstrations by opposition parties, recalling the importance of an inclusive political dialogue in Mali. He also calls on the Malian Government to ensure the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression to peaceful demonstrations, including in the context of the ongoing state of emergency.

