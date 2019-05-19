19 May 2019

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on attacks against the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali, 18 May 2019

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 18 May 2019

The Secretary-General condemns today's attacks against the United Nation's Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu and Tessalit.

He is deeply saddened at the death of a Nigerian peacekeeper who succumbed to his wounds following the armed attack by unidentified assailants in Timbuktu. He expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to another Nigerian peacekeeper who was wounded in the same attack.

He also wishes a swift recovery to three Chadian peacekeepers, who were wounded when their mine-protected vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to take swift action to identify the perpetrators of these attacks and promptly bring them to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of United Nations with the people and the Government of Mali and its support to their quest for peace and stability.

New York, 18 May 2019

Stéphane Dujarric Spokesman for the Secretary-General

