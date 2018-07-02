Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against international forces in Gao, Mali

New York

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns the attack perpetrated against the international forces in Gao, today, which left two civilians killed. Fifteen civilians as well as some Barkhane personnel were wounded in the attack.

The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Malian Government and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the determination of the United Nations to continue to support, together with international forces operating under relevant Security Council mandates, the tireless efforts of the Malian authorities and people toward the stabilization of their country.