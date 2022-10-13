Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/731)

I. Introduction

1. By its resolution 2640 (2022) of 29 June, the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2023 and requested the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution. The present report covers developments in Mali since the previous report (S/2022/446), issued on 2 June 2022.

II. Major political developments

2. The reporting period was characterized by important political advances in relation to the strategic priorities of MINUSMA. The agreement between the Malian authorities and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the extension of the transition time frame led to the partial lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mali and revitalized the reform process. The holding of the long-awaited highlevel decision-making meeting gave rise to consensus among the parties on key pending aspects of the peace process. In the centre of the country, while insecurity continues to undermine the restoration of State authority, the adoption by the Government of the strategy for the stabilization of the central regions was an important step. Its full implementation would enable a holistic response to the prevailing situation.

A. Political transition

3. In its final communiqué, issued following its sixty-first ordinary summit, the Authority of Heads of State and Government took note of the transition timetable submitted by the Malian authorities, which extends the transition until the end of March 2024. On that basis, the Authority decided to lift the economic and financial sanctions imposed on 9 January 2022 while maintaining certain institutional sanctions and sanctions against individuals and groups. This decision is the result of extensive discussions at the extraordinary summit of ECOWAS on 4 June and subsequent efforts by the ECOWAS Mediator for Mali – the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan – and the local transition follow-up committee (comprised of the African Union, ECOWAS and MINUSMA) to reconcile the request of Mali for a 24-month extension of the transition with the earlier pronouncements of the ECOWAS Authority on the matter.

4. The agreed way forward was set against the backdrop of a decree of 6 June signed by the transitional President, Colonel Assimi Goïta, formalizing a 24-month extension of the transition, starting on 26 March 2022. Although the extension was criticized by both the ECOWAS Commission and some Malian stakeholders as unilateral, it was complemented by a series of decisions by the transitional authorities. On 10 June, the transitional President issued a decree by which he established a commission tasked with preparing and submitting a preliminary draft constitution to be considered by the Council of Ministers later in 2022. Appointed on 29 June, the 25 members of the commission, including 5 women, have initiated a series of consultations with a broad range of stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations and signatory movements. They also held consultations in the regional capitals with the vital forces of the nation, made up in particular of representatives of political parties, civil society and armed groups involved in the peace process, with the logistical support of MINUSMA, as well as in the district of Bamako.

5. The adoption of the Electoral Law by the National Transition Council on 17 June, with 115 members of 121 voting in favour thereof, represented another milestone. The transitional President promulgated the law on 24 June. With the exception of the Mouvement du 5 juin-Rassemblement des Forces patriotiques, which challenged the new law on procedural and substantive grounds, political and civil society stakeholders, as well as the signatory movements, welcomed it, highlighting the inclusive approach adopted by the Council. It should be noted that some provisions of the text, in particular those pertaining to the majority voting system, should facilitate women’s representation in the National Assembly, in compliance with Malian law No. 2015-052, by which a 30 per cent minimum quota of women in national institutions was established. From 12 July to 2 September, the Council, with the support of MINUSMA and the United Nations country team, disseminated the Electoral Law in the 19 regions and the district of Bamako.

6. On 28 June, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization convened a meeting of the national consultative framework on the reform and electoral processes. Several political party leaders attended the meeting, viewing it as a timely initiative to foster dialogue. The framework, which is a long-standing mechanism on electoral matters, had not met since 4 March 2021. Its format had been expanded through a ministerial decision on 22 June to include discussions on political and institutional reforms.

7. In parallel, on 17 June, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation convened a meeting with the local transition follow-up committee to discuss the monitoring mechanism for the return to constitutional order. On 22 June, a joint ministerial order was signed, creating the Commission for the Monitoring of the Timetable for Political and Institutional Reforms under the aegis of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization. The Commission consists of a two-tier mechanism: the Steering Committee, which is to meet on a monthly basis and includes the relevant Malian ministers and representatives of ECOWAS, the African Union and MINUSMA; and the Technical Committee, which is to meet weekly and is composed of experts from the above-mentioned entities. The progress reports of the Commission will guide further decisions of the ECOWAS Authority.

8. On 23 and 24 June, the ECOWAS Mediator visited Bamako to assess progress towards the return to constitutional order, including the mechanism to monitor the implementation of the electoral timetable. Following the discussions with the Mediator, it was agreed that the envisioned monitoring mechanism would be complemented by regular visits of the Mediator and the reactivation of the transition support and follow-up group led jointly by the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS and Mali.

9. The visit of the Mediator and his subsequent report provided the basis for the decisions taken at the sixty-first ordinary summit in Accra. On that occasion, the Authority of Heads of State and Government took note of the strides made by Mali, endorsed the joint monitoring and follow-up mechanism for the implementation of the transition timetable and decided to lift the economic and financial sanctions that had been in place since 9 January 2022. The individual sanctions imposed on 7 November 2021 and the suspension of Mali from ECOWAS decision-making bodies were maintained pending further progress on the transition. The Authority further reaffirmed that, in conformity with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the Transition Charter, no member of the transitional authorities shall be allowed to participate in elections held to restore the constitutional order.

10. Following the summit, efforts to operationalize the Independent Authority for Election Management continued. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization consulted political parties, on 21 July, and civil society representatives, on 22 July, to discuss the board nomination procedures of the Independent Authority. However, amid a lack of consensus on selection modalities, the Ministry proceeded with the drawing of lots for the 15 positions and, on 22 August, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations were shortlisted. Some major political parties refused to participate in the draw, arguing that the chosen methodology contravened the Electoral Law.

11. The Commission for the Monitoring of the Timetable for Political and Institutional Reforms was launched in Bamako on 21 July, in the presence of the ECOWAS Mediator, with the holding of an inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee. The Technical Committee held its first meeting on 25 August, while the Steering Committee convened its second session on 31 August. In addition, the transition support and follow-up group convened its third meeting, held in Lomé on 6 September.

12. The transitional authorities have pursued a broader reform agenda, in line with the recommendations of the national dialogue on reform, which they deem necessary to address the long-standing governance deficiencies of Mali. This includes the adoption, on 15 June, of the revised strategic framework for the rebuilding of the State for the period 2022–2031 and its associated action plan for 2022–2026. An independent monitoring and evaluation committee was created by the transitional President on 29 June to follow up on the recommendations arising from the national dialogue. The 34 members of the Committee, including 6 women, officially assumed office on 19 July. Furthermore, on 21 July, the transitional President signed a decree expanding the membership of the National Transition Council by 26 seats, in line with the revised Transition Charter, which had been approved in February 2022.

13. On 22 August, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga, was appointed interim Prime Minister. This followed the announcement of 13 August that, owing to health reasons, the Prime Minister, Choguel Kokalla Maïga, had taken a leave of absence owing to illness.