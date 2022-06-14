Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/446)

I. Introduction

1. By its resolution 2584 (2021), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2022 and requested the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution. The present report covers major developments in Mali since the previous report (S/2022/278) dated 30 March 2022.

II. Major developments

A. Political transition

2. Efforts continued to reach an agreement with the national authorities on the extension of the transition time frame. The efforts were led by the Mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali, supported by the local follow-up committee, composed of the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral for Mali and Head of MINUSMA and representatives of ECOWAS and the African Union. At the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held on 25 March, it was decided to uphold the sanctions imposed on 9 January and urged transitional authorities to adhere to the 12-to-16-month timetable recommended by the Mediator for the extension of the transition period. It was also decided that dialogue should continue with a view to reaching an agreement in order to ensure the gradual lifting of sanctions and to sending the Mediator to Mali to finalize discussions on the timeline.

3. The proposal by the Mediator to extend the transition for up to 16 months was built on discussions held within the framework of the technical working group established by Malian authorities with the participation of ECOWAS, African Union and United Nations experts. In response, the transitional authorities reaffirmed that the electoral process could not be conducted in less than 24 months. In a communiqué dated 6 April, the transitional Government regretted the decision by ECOWAS to uphold the sanctions despite the pronouncement of the Court of Justice of the West African Economic and Monetary Union to lift the execution of financial sanctions. Both ECOWAS and Mali have reiterated their desire to reach a mutually agreed resolution. In this context, the local follow-up committee remained actively engaged in facilitating a way forward, including through a meeting on 9 May with the transitional President and regular interaction with regional leaders. Separately, Malian authorities sought the support of Togo to facilitate dialogue with ECOWAS and to help remobilize support from regional and international actors to agree on a timeline to end the transition, with the objective of organizing free and credible elections and the return to constitutional order. The draft electoral law was submitted to the Conseil National de Transition for adoption.

4. There has been little progress in moving forward the reform agenda emanating from the national dialogue. However, on 20 April, the transitional President signed a decree establishing a 15-member independent committee tasked with the implementation of the recommendations of the national dialogue on reform (Assises nationales de la refondation).

5. To take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the Government action plan, on 21 April the National Transition Council requested the Prime Minister to provide clarifications to its members on: (a) the security situation; (b) the holding of elections and timeline and the related negotiations with ECOWAS; (c) the implementation of national dialogue recommendations; (d) the implementation of the Peace Agreement; and (e) MINUSMA mandate renewal. In his response, the Prime Minister confirmed the Government’s intention to insist on the 24-month transition timeline and its focus on security; disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of former combatants; the revision of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali; territorial restructuring and extension of State authority; constitutional review and the operationalization of the new electoral management body. With regard to MINUSMA, he stated that the Government anticipated a mandate renewal with no significant changes.

6. Throughout the period under review, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, including through the local follow-up committee, has maintained regular consultations with transitional authorities, relevant political and civil society stakeholders, as well as ECOWAS and regional stakeholders, to facilitate a resolution of the institutional impasse. With regard to elections, MINUSMA continues to support sensitization, capacity-building and civic and voter education activities towards greater participation in the electoral processes, with a particular focus on women, in addition to the provision of technical expertise to relevant institutions.