Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/278/Rev.1)

I. Introduction

1. By its resolution 2584 (2021), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2022 and requested the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution. The present report covers major developments in Mali since the previous report (S/2021/1117), issued on 4 January 2022.

II. Major developments

2. During the reporting period, differences persisted among Malian stakeholders and between the transitional Government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the transition time frame, culminating in the imposition by ECOWAS of additional economic and financial sanctions, including the closure of land and air borders between the ECOWAS member States and Mali. Those developments followed the conclusion at the end of December 2021 of a wide - ranging national dialogue on reforms, which, among other things, resulted in the recommendation to extend the transition for a period of six months to five years. The implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali stalled, while efforts continued towards the finalization of a comprehensive politically led strategy for central Mali. Meanwhile, the transitional Government continued to take steps to review and expand the international partnerships of Mali, also in the context of the withdrawal of Operation Barkhane and the Takuba Task Force from Mali.