Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/278)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

A. Political transition 3. In keeping with its political agenda, the transitional Government proceeded with the holding of the national dialogue, which will form the basis for the launc h of political and institutional reforms to address the root causes of recurring crises in Mali and inform the time frame for the holding of elections and the conclusion of the transition period. Convened at the cercle, commune and national levels from 11 to 30 December 2021, the national dialogue resulted in the recommendation of far-reaching political, institutional and governance reforms, ranging from access to basic services, human rights protection, the fight against corruption and the accelerated implementation of key aspects of the Agreement to the establishment of a single election management body and an extension of the transition time frame.

While some participants in the national dialogue and other important stakeholders, including political parties and civil society groups, welcomed its outcome, other stakeholders criticized it. Among the latter were the Cadre d’échange des partis et regroupements politiques pour une transition réussie, which mostly comprises parties of the former presidential majority; the Coordination des mouvements, associations et sympathisants de l’imam Mahmoud Dicko; and a coalition of civil society groups known as “Synergie 22”. In separate statements, those groups rejected the proposed electoral calendar, argued that it violated the Transition Charter and had not been discussed with relevant stakeholders, and urged the authorities to allow for a return to constitutional order through the release of a realistic electoral calendar. In a communiqué issued by the Cadre stratégique permanent on 1 January, movements that are signatories to the Agreement announced that, since they had not participated in the national dialogue, they were not bound by its recommendations.

Against this backdrop and in accordance with decisions adopted at the sixtieth ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held on 12 December 2021, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop, travelled to Accra on 31 December to present the outcome of the national di alogue along with a proposal for a five-year extension to the transition to the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo. Given that the proposal by Mali failed to meet ECOWAS expectations for a short extension to the transition period, the Authority dispatched the ECOWAS Mediator to Bamako on 5 January 2022 to impress upon the transitional authorities the need to resubmit a revised electoral timetable. With little progress towards this end, on 9 January, the Authority convened an extraordinary summit on the situation in Mali, in Accra. Finding the Malian proposal of a five- then four-year timetable unacceptable, the Authority decided, inter alia, to impose additional economic and financial sanctions, including the closure of land and air borders between the ECOWAS member States and Mali; the suspension of commercial and financial transactions between the ECOWAS member States and Mali, with some exceptions aimed at avoiding an adverse effect on the population; the freeze of assets held by Mali and those of public enterprises in ECOWAS central and commercial banks; and the suspension of financial assistance to and financial transactions with Mali. The Authority also decided to recall all ECOWAS ambassadors from Bamako for consultations and immediately activated the ECOWAS Standby Force. An extraordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) held earlier in the day had informed the decision of the Authority.

The above-mentioned developments took centre stage in the public arena in Mali. In a communiqué issued on 9 January, the transitional Government strongly condemned the decisions of ECOWAS and WAEMU, which it termed “inhumane, illegal and illegitimate”. Based on the principle of reciprocity, it closed its land and air borders to the ECOWAS member States and recalled its ambassadors from the ECOWAS member States. While stating its willingness to enter into a dialogue with ECOWAS, the Government of Mali stressed that it would take “all measures necessary” to counter the sanctions, and developed a national response plan, revolving around diplomatic, economic, social and legal measures. On 21 February, the Government announced that it had filed two lawsuits with the WAEMU Court of Justice over the legality of the financial and monetary sanctions against Mali. In addition, several political, social, religious and civil society actors, as well as trade unions, including those previously critical of the transitional authorities, issued communiqués denouncing the sanctions. In an expression of support for the transitional authorities, Malians in Bamako and in several regions also took to the streets on 14 January in protest against the sanctions.

Throughout January and February, key members of the transitional authorities, notably the Prime Minister, Choguel Kokalla Maïga, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Lieutenant Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga, gave several interviews, providing information on the Government’s response to the sanctions and reiterating its determination to carry out thorough reforms. In January, the Minister for Foreign Affairs visited Algeria, Guinea and Mauritania to share the outcomes of the national dialogue, seek support for the Government’s vision for the future and enhance politico-economic cooperation by facilitating alternative trade corridors, in an effort to counteract the negative impact of the sanctions.

On 14 January, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union considered the situation in Mali and, inter alia, endorsed the decision by ECOWAS to impose additional sanctions on Mali. The Council also took note of the conclusions of the national dialogue, requested the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to engage with the transitional authorities in order to finalize an acceptable electoral calendar not exceeding 16 months, and called upon the Commission to immediately conduct consultations with neighbouring countries.

Several initiatives were undertaken to overcome the impasse and apparent lack of trust between Mali and regional and international partners. On 17 January, the Secretary-General held direct consultations with the Transitional President to underscore the importance of finding a consensual way forward. This was followed by other engagements with regional leaders with a focus on the same goal. On 25 January, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission travelled to Bamako and held consultations with the transitional authorities, including the President and the Prime Minister. In Bamako, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali, maintained regular consultations with the transitional authorities to encourage the resumption of dialogue with ECOWAS and the submission of a consensual electoral calendar, including through the local transition follow-up committee composed of representatives of ECOWAS, the African Union and MINUSMA.

In support of ECOWAS decisions, on 4 February the Council of the European Union adopted sanctions, including a travel ban and an asset freeze, against five members of the transitional Government for “obstructing and undermining the successful completion of the political transition in Mali”. Those conc erned include the President of the National Transition Council, Colonel Malick Diaw; the Prime Minister; the Minister for National Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion, Colonel-Major Ismaël Wagué; the Minister of State Reform, Ibrahim Ikassa Maïga; and the leader of a civil society group, Yerewolo debout sur les remparts, and member of the National Transition Council, Adama Ben Diarra. In reaction, another rally in support of the transitional authorities, organized by Yerewolo debout sur les remparts, was held on 4 February in Bamako. Similarly, various national stakeholders issued public communiqués in which they criticized the European Union sanctions, which they viewed as harmful, given the country’s political and security challenges, and as running contrary to the spirit of dialogue.

On 31 January, during a meeting with the local follow-up committee, the Government announced its intention to take ownership of the efforts to find a solution for the transition, with the establishment of two working groups at the political and technical levels, respectively. The first is a ministerial-level working group, chaired by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and composed of representatives from Ghana, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, the African Union, ECOWAS and MINUSMA, which is aimed at facilitating dialogue among relevant stakeholders. The second is a technical working group, tasked with reviewing the draft electoral timetable proposed by the transitional authorities. Membership of the latter group, which is overseen by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, comprises government, ECOWAS, African Union and MINUSMA technical experts. These consultative mechanisms were established days before the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of 3 February, in Accra, at which the Authority upheld the sanctions imposed on Mali, urged the Malian authorities to propose an acceptable electoral timetable and reaffirmed the commitment of ECOWAS to providing the necessary technical assistance, in conjunction with the African Union and the United Nations.

Consequently, ECOWAS dispatched a technical team led by its Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and including electoral experts to Bamako from 15 to 18 February. Experts from ECOWAS, the African Union and MINUSMA worked with their Malian counterparts to examine the requisite activities towards holding elections. Discussions focused on three key areas: the prioritization of the reforms necessary to hold elections; the identification of a reasonable timeline for those reforms; and the clarification of the resources required to ensure that the timeline is met. In parallel, the Commissioner and the local follow-up committee held a series of meetings with relevant ministries responsible for the organization of elections.

Against the backdrop of the technical consultations, the ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck E. Jonathan, visited Bamako on 24 February to assess progress made towards the elaboration of a mutually acceptable electoral timetable. The Mediator, accompanied by members of the local follow-up committee, composed of the ECOWAS and African Union representatives in Mali, as well as MINUSMA, also held meetings with key government officials, including the Transitional President. In his communiqué dated 25 February, the Mediator, inter alia, reiterated the commitment of ECOWAS to continuing dialogue in order to facilitate the return of constitutional order, noted the readiness of the transitional authorities for continued dialogue with ECOWAS and stressed that the local follow-up committee and experts would pursue discussions with the Malian authorities.

On 21 February, the National Transition Council unanimously adopted the draft law tabled by the Government to amend the Transition Charter. The revisions included: (a) the abolition of the position of vice-president to avoid a duplication of responsibilities with the minister of defence and the minister of security; (b) the removal of the cap on the number of members of Government; (c) the increase in the number of members of the National Transition Council, for greater inclusivity; and (d) the modification of the transition timeline in line with the recommendations emanating from the national dialogue. The law was promulgated by the Transitional President on 25 February. The revision of the Transition Charter was rejected by the Cadre d’échange des partis et regroupements politiques pour une transition réussie, which demanded the opening of a frank and sincere dialogue with political actors before 25 March. The Cadre also proposed the establishment of a new transition for a duration of nine months, with a “neutral Head of Government”, the establishment of a new National Transition Council and the adoption of a consensual electoral timetable.