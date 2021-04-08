Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/299)

I. Introduction

1. By its resolution 2531 (2020), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2021 and requested the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution. The present report covers major developments in Mali since the previous report (S/2020/1281) of 28 December 2020. As requested in the statement by the President of the Security Council of 15 October (S/PRST/2020/10), it also includes updates on the Mission’s support for the political transition in the country.

II. Major developments

2. The reporting period was marked by the completion of the process to establish the institutions of the transition following the coup on 18 August 2020. On 10 February, an extraordinary session of the National Transition Council, the parliament of the Transition, was convened at the initiative of the Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane. On 22 February, the National Transition Council adopted the action plan and roadmap of the transitional Government that the Prime Minister had submitted on 19 February. In addition, steps were taken to refocus the attention of Malian political actors on the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. On 11 February, signatory parties and their international partners met in Kidal, in northern Mali, for the fifth high-level session of the Agreement Monitoring Committee, the first to take place outside Bamako, the country’s capital, since the signing of the Agreement.