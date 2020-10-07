Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/952)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

The situation in Mali deteriorated significantly amid widespread protests following the legislative elections of 29 March and 19 April 2020 and culminated in a coup d’état on 18 August and the detention of the former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, and other civilian and military officials. The President subsequently resigned and announced the dissolution of the government and the National Assembly.

Political developments 1. Post-electoral protests and mediation efforts

Post-election protests intensified in June in Bamako and several other cities.

The protests were triggered by the decision of the Constitutional Court, on 30 April, to overturn the preliminary results of the legislative elections held in March and April for 31 of the 147 seats, mostly in favour of candidates of the ruling coalition.