Mali
Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/952)
I. Introduction
- By its resolution 2531 (2020), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2021 and requested me to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution. The present report covers major developments in Mali since my previous report (S/2020/476), dated 2 June 2020.
II. Major developments
The situation in Mali deteriorated significantly amid widespread protests following the legislative elections of 29 March and 19 April 2020 and culminated in a coup d’état on 18 August and the detention of the former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, and other civilian and military officials. The President subsequently resigned and announced the dissolution of the government and the National Assembly.
Political developments 1. Post-electoral protests and mediation efforts
Post-election protests intensified in June in Bamako and several other cities.
The protests were triggered by the decision of the Constitutional Court, on 30 April, to overturn the preliminary results of the legislative elections held in March and April for 31 of the 147 seats, mostly in favour of candidates of the ruling coalition.
The protests culminated in a mass rally in Bamako, on 5 June, called by the Coordination des mouvements, associations et sympathisants de l’imam Mahmoud Dicko. Civil society representatives, including Imam Dicko, and political leaders from the opposition subsequently launched the Mouvement du 5 juin-Rassemblement des forces patriotiques (M5-RFP). In addition to disputing the elections, M5-RFP accused the Government of failing to provide security and to implement long overdue institutional reforms and demanded the immediate resignation of the President and his Government. Other mass protests followed on 19 June and 10 July