Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/476)

I. Introduction

By its resolution 2480 (2019), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2020 and requested me to report every three months on the implementation of the resolution. The present report contains updates on major developments in Mali since my previous report (S/2020/223), dated 20 March 2020. The report also includes assessments of: (a) progress achieved in the implementation of the priority measures set out in paragraph 4 of resolution 2480 (2019); and (b) the implementation of paragraph 13 of Council resolution 2391 (2017).

II. Major developments

A. Legislative elections

\2. Building on the momentum generated by the inclusive national dialogue, legislative elections were held on 29 March and 19 April in a peaceful context despite insecurity and fear related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Voter turnout was reported at 36 per cent for the first round and 35 per cent for the second round. Some 5,000 national observers were deployed throughout the country. A number of incidents were recorded, including the kidnapping of candidates, local and traditional leaders and electoral officials, the destruction of electoral materials and interference by armed groups. Opposition leader and President of the Union pour la république et la démocratie party, Soumaïla Cissé, was abducted by alleged violent extremists on 25 March while campaigning in his stronghold of Niafunké, in Timbuktu Region. Efforts to liberate Mr. Cissé, coordinated by the Government, continue.

\3. The results of the first and second rounds were proclaimed on 9 and 30 April, respectively. The ruling party, Rassemblement pour le Mali, won 51 seats (out of 147), followed by Alliance pour la démocratie au Mali-Parti africain pour la solidarité et la justice with 24 seats and Union pour la république et la démocratie, led by Mr. Cissé, with 19 seats. Among the newly elected Members of Parliament, 41 are women, compared with 14 in the previous legislature, which represents an increase of 19 percentage points in the proportion of women Members of Parliament. Some protests followed the confirmation of the final results by the Constitutional Court on 30 April in Bamako, Kati, Sikasso and Sévaré.