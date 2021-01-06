Situation in Mali - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1281)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

1. Transitional arrangements

On 1 October, Malian authorities issued the Transition Charter, adopt ed in September during consultations with political leaders, civil society representatives and other national stakeholders. The Charter outlines the priorities, institutions and modalities for an 18-month transition period to be concluded with the holding of presidential and legislative elections. It adheres to most recommendations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reflects key provisions of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, signed in 2015, and grants amnesty to the leaders of the coup.

On 5 October, the President of the Transition, Bah N’Daou, appointed a transitional government of 25 members, in accordance with the recommendations of consultations held in September with key political and civil society actors. Th e new cabinet includes four women, or 16 per cent of the cabinet, down from 23.6 per cent in the previous cabinet. It also includes high-ranking military officials, and among them three leaders of the coup, as well as members of the Mouvement du 5 juin - Rassemblement des Forces patriotiques (M5-RFP), the coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups which led the protests prior to the ousting of former President Keïta. The cabinet additionally includes representatives of civil society, and for the first time, four representatives of the signatory movements to the Agreement.

Reactions to the new Government were mixed. The leaders of M5-RFP protested against the participation in the transitional government of some of the coalition’s members and denounced its perceived lack of inclusivity. Women’s organizations deplored the decrease in women’s participation. On 8 October, a group of women leaders delivered a declaration to the Prime Minister, outlining their concerns over what they perceived as their marginalization in the political transition process and decisionmaking at large. In a statement issued on 9 October, the Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad welcomed the formation of the transitional government and expressed satisfaction with the consultations that preceded the formation of the new cabinet.

On 9 November, President Bah N’Daou issued two decrees establishing the National Transition Council. One decree defined the criteria and modalities for appointments in the transition parliament and the other allocated its 121 seats to various groups. The largest number of seats, 22 in total, were allocated to representatives of defence and security forces, 11 seats were allocated to political parties and organizations, 4 to youth groups and 5 to signatory armed movements.

Numerous other organizations and groups, including human rights organizations and trade unions, were also represented.

The decrees were rejected by leaders of political parties from the previous presidential majority and the opposition, as well as independent labour unions. On 12 November, several political parties and party coalitions issued a joint statement, expressing concerns over the lack of consultations with political parties on the quotas, the lack of transparency regarding the selection criteria and the level of representation granted to the military as compared with the political parties. In an effort to resolve the issues surrounding the establishment of the National Transition Council, leaders of the transition held a series of meetings with political leaders.

On 3 December, President N’Daou issued a decree appointing the 121 members of the National Transition Council. On 5 December, at their first session in Bamako, members of the Council elected Malick Diaw, one of the leaders of the coup and the sole candidate for the position, as president of the institution. Mr. Diaw obtained 111 votes out of 118 votes cast. Several stakeholders, including political parties, signatory movements and civil society organizations criticized the process leading to the appointment of Council members, noting that it did not take into account the outcome of prior consultations.

My Special Representative for Mali and other representatives of the international community in Mali continued to call for a peaceful and inclusive transition process in order to achieve the institutional and electoral reforms prior to the anticipated elections.