Situation in Mali: Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/454)

In the statement by the President of the Security Council dated 3 April 2019 (S/PRST/2019/2), the Council requested me to include in the present report recommendations on concrete measures in three priority areas, including the completion of a constitutional reform following an inclusive and collaborative process, the adoption of a comprehensive plan for the effective redeployment of reconstituted and reformed Malian defence and security forces to northern Mali and the establishment of the northern economic development zone, to be fulfilled by the Malian parties during the course of the upcoming mandate of MINUSMA, as well as recommendations on ways to enhance Mission support in central M ali. It also requested me to provide options for a potential significant adaptation of MINUSMA, with a view to enhancing its effectiveness to support the implementation of the Agreement through a greater focus on priority tasks, without jeopardizing the st ability of Mali and the Sahel region, its central role in supporting the implementation of the Agreement and its capacity to interact with other security presences that have the potential to be mutually beneficial instruments to restore peace and stability in Mali and the Sahel region, as recognized in Council resolution 2423 (2018).