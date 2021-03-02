Situation of human rights in Mali: Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine (A/HRC/46/68)

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–19 March 2021

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

I. Introduction

1. This report has been submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 43/38, adopted on 22 June 2020, by which the Council extended the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali for a period of one year in order to assist the Government of Mali in its efforts to promote and protect human rights. In that resolution the Council also requested the Independent Expert to submit a report at its fortysixth session.

2. This report is based on the information made available to the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine, by several actors working in Mali, including the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), United Nations bodies and other sources, including civil society organizations. The Independent Expert would like to thank all these actors. Unfortunately, at the time when the present report was being finalized, the Independent Expert had yet to receive the information that had been requested from the Government of Mali. Owing to the financial constraints faced by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Independent Expert was not able to visit Mali during the period covered by the present report.

II. General situation in the country

A. The political situation

3. The Independent Expert is pleased to note that, after the sociopolitical crisis that arose in Mali following the legislative elections of 29 March and 19 April 2020 and that culminated in a coup d’état on 18 August 2020, the various Malian actors involved managed to reach an agreement on a political transition period of 18 months. The Independent Expert welcomes the adoption of the Transitional Charter, which sets out the priorities for the transition period, and is pleased to note that all the bodies provided for in the Charter have already been established.

4. The Independent Expert welcomes the fact that, despite the sociopolitical crisis, the main actors have continued to reaffirm their commitment to the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali emanating from the Algiers process, which was signed in 2015. However, he notes with concern that there were delays in implementing the Agreement in 2020. According to the information that he received, these delays were due to a number of factors, including the issue of administrative and electoral boundaries, inconsistencies and disagreements relating to the redeployment of the reconstituted army, the sociopolitical crisis that followed the legislative elections of 2020, the coup d’état of 18 August 2020, the implementation of the transition, and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

5. The Independent Expert notes that the Security Council remains very committed in respect of the situation in Mali and that it granted a one-year extension to the mandate of MINUSMA by its resolution 2531 (2020), adopted on 29 June 2020, and to the targeted sanctions regime concerning Mali, by its resolution 2541 (2020), adopted on 31 August 2020.

6. The Independent Expert also welcomes the commitment of regional and subregional bodies, including their efforts to help to resolve the sociopolitical crisis faced by the country. In July 2020, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) appointed the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, as a special envoy to lead its mediation mission in Mali. He conducted several visits to Mali in an effort to help the various actors involved to find a solution to the crisis. In addition, as the crisis unfolded, ECOWAS held a number of meetings on the situation and issued several public statements on the subject. The Peace and Security Council of the African Union, likewise, held several meetings on the situation in Mali and decided to set up a committee to monitor and support the transition.

This committee held its inaugural meeting in Bamako on 30 November 2020.